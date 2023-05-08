Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Lowered to C$140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Morguard Stock Down 0.0 %

MRC opened at C$102.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.14. Morguard has a 12 month low of C$102.00 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.16.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported C($34.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of C$289.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Morguard will post 24.7105263 earnings per share for the current year.

Morguard Dividend Announcement

Morguard Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

