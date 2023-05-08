Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.54. 1,496,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $66.60.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

