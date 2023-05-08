Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.21-11.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.725-9.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.71 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.21-$11.29 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,246. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $295.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $301.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

