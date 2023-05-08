Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-2.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-11% (implying $2.35-2.375 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.21-$11.29 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.56. 1,501,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $295.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 744.78%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.