MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 89.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.22.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $476.60. 128,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,434. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

