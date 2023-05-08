National Bank Financial Increases Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$32.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACDVF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Air Canada Stock Up 13.1 %
Shares of ACDVF stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 121,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $17.88.
About Air Canada
Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Canada (ACDVF)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.