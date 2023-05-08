National Bank Financial Increases Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$32.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACDVF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of ACDVF stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 121,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.