National Bankshares Boosts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$48.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.2 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$39.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$33.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.89.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$977.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.219559 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

