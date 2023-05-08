Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Up 6.7%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 967,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,445,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a net margin of 196.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $120,450,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $242,682.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,214,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,722.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $120,450,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock valued at $121,284,241. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Stories

