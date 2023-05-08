NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.91 billion. NCR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.
NCR Stock Up 16.2 %
NCR stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 4,758,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47.
NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NCR will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $30,113,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NCR by 103.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 991,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NCR by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,083,000 after purchasing an additional 417,628 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCR (NCR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.