Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Cut by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.39% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $44,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,836. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 162.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,125. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

