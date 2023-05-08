Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.43

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 18906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 638,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,184,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 250,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

