Nextdoor (KIND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Nextdoor to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nextdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nextdoor Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:KIND opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $752.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.47. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
About Nextdoor
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
