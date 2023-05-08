Nextdoor (KIND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Nextdoor to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nextdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KIND opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $752.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.47. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the first quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nextdoor by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nextdoor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.