NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

NFI Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

