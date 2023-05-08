NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFI. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

NFI Group Price Performance

Shares of NFI stock traded up C$0.24 on Monday, reaching C$10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.94.

About NFI Group

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.67) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$926.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$850.90 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. Analysts forecast that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

