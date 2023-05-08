Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Raised by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.12. 344,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,637. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.01 and a 200 day moving average of $231.12.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

