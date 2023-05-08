Northstar Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,289 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI remained flat at $204.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $282.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

