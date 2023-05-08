Northstar Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,200 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.15. 536,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,099. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $298.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.38. The company has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

