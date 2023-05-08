Novanta (NOVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novanta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $162.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $151.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Novanta
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
