Novavax (NVAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of ($3.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($11.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $665.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $76.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

