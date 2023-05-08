Novavax (NVAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of ($3.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($11.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novavax Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $665.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $76.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
- How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.