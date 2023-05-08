NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NV5 Global stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $91.42 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $189.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

See Also

