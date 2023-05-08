O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

OI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.70.

O-I Glass stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

