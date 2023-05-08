Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 56,374 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.02. 21,842,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,890,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.56. The stock has a market cap of $716.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

