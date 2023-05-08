Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up 0.5% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.98. The stock had a trading volume of 414,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

