Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 185,311 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 185,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000. Equinor ASA makes up 3.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $44,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.40.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Further Reading

