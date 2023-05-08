Oak Grove Capital LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

