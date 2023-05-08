Oak Grove Capital LLC Trims Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.94.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE ALB traded up $6.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.04. 1,546,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,374. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.06.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

