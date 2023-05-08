Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.47.

Oatly Group Price Performance

OTLY stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

