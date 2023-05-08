Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

