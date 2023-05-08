Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $213,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $230.48. 218,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,057. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.04.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

