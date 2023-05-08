Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Robert Half International comprises approximately 1.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.58. 229,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,837. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

