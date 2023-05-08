Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $450,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,414,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,473,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 346,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of REGN traded down $13.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $748.24. The company had a trading volume of 155,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,212. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $791.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.38.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

