Okabena Investment Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

