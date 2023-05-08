Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 41,643 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,643 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.48. 3,909,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,320,016. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.