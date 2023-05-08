Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.05. 123,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,367. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $71.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

