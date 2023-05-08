Okabena Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $74,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 95,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,600. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

