One Day In July LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 374,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,033 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.42. 4,819,023 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.