One Day In July LLC Invests $317,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,252 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,228,000 after acquiring an additional 82,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,997,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $89.05. 258,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

