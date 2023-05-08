One Day In July LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,132. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.80.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

