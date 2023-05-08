One Day In July LLC Purchases 833 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 19,479 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $414.15. 827,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,904. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.34 and a 200 day moving average of $399.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.