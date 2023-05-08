One Day In July LLC Purchases 966 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

