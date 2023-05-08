One Day In July LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 86,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after acquiring an additional 128,232 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after acquiring an additional 508,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 424,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,057. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

