OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Down 4.1%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.81. 50,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 549,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $390,458.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after buying an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

