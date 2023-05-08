Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 15,677 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $28.80 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

