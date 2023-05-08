Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 4,864 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,580,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $796,614,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $507,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $464.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

