Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 2,001 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

