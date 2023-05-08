Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $141.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.59.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

