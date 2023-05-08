Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after buying an additional 196,957 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $47.64 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

