Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 4,430 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $124.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.