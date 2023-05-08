Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 445,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 115,840 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 434.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 38,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,054 shares of company stock worth $6,672,094 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

NYSE AFL opened at $67.89 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

