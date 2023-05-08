Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 23,164 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,164 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $74.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

